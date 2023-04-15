Apple stops signing iOS 16.4 with the arrival of iOS 16.4.1

- Advertisement -

The king is dead, long live the king!. This saying refers to the fact that life must continue regardless of who is exercising power at that moment. In the case of operating systems, when a new version comes to the fore, it almost automatically makes the previous one obsolete and therefore no longer receives official support from the company. for now, Apple stops signing that it does not support iOS 16.4 so if you want to install this version you will have to look for it externally.

You can no longer rollback to iOS 16.4 if you have version 16.4.1 installed

The natural step when Apple launches a new operating system is that a few days later the previous version is no longer accessible to users, at least officially. This means that if you have installed iOS 16.4.1, as would be logical, since it is not officially on Apple’s servers, you can no longer install iOS 16.4, that is to say, you can no longer do what is known as a downgrade.

The downgrade may be of interest when, for example, the new version does not work correctly and therefore you must go back to the previous one so that nothing bad happens to the terminal where you have installed it. However, once it is seen that it works correctly and that there is no problem in that new version, Apple no longer allows you to return. It is what is known as stop sign.

That does not mean that we do not support that version of the software, that it does continue to be given because there are users who decide not to install the new version at the moment, because they have not yet finished polishing certain functions with the version that has not been signed. Another different thing is that a long time passes and the version stops receiving support from Apple. That means you’ll never be able to upgrade to that version again because of how outdated it is.

If you were thinking about updating to iOS 16.4.1 and you were not sure, it is probable that now you take the step When verifying that this latest version is officially considered good, although due to its content, it does not represent a great advance apart from bug fixes and improvements.