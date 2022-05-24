Apple stops signing iOS 15.4.1, downgrade no longer executable

As usually happens after the arrival of new updates, and in the specific case of iOS 15.5, Apple has stopped signing a previous version preventing users from being able to downgrade or restore to that same version. We are talking about iOS 15.4.1, and if someone stresses it while keeping it in the hope of being able to perform a future jailbreak, they will not have to update to the latest version, otherwise it will be impossible to go back.

iOS 15.4.1 was a minor update that addressed an issue where the iPhone battery drained faster, as well as a flaw with AppleAVD that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. iOS 15.5 added an Apple Cash feature for requesting and sending money, along with new features for podcasts and troubleshooting

In the meantime, the developers have already received the first beta of iOS 15.6 but the same fate of the stop signing will touch the lower versions in the future. But let’s get back to the more geeky side of the question: how are we doing when it comes to jailbreaking?