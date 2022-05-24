Apple stops signing iOS 15.4.1, downgrade no longer executable

As usually happens after the arrival of new updates, and in the specific case of iOS 15.5, Apple has stopped signing a previous version preventing users from being able to downgrade or restore to that same version. We are talking about iOS 15.4.1, and if someone stresses it while keeping it in the hope of being able to perform a future jailbreak, they will not have to update to the latest version, otherwise it will be impossible to go back.
In the meantime, the developers have already received the first beta of iOS 15.6 but the same fate of the stop signing will touch the lower versions in the future. But let’s get back to the more geeky side of the question: how are we doing when it comes to jailbreaking?
If there is one thing that all savvy users have in mind, it is that if there is a strong interest in unlocking their iOS terminal, it is good to keep the older firmware installed. At present The checkra1n jailbreak allows you to perform the procedure on most devices between iPhone 5s and iPhone X with iOS 12.3 or higher versions except iOS 15.
Then we have The unc0ver jailbreak and the Taurine jailbreak, which support all devices with iOS 14 – 14.3, while the first has also been updated with Fugu14 untether which supports iOS 14.3 – iOS 14.5.1. At the moment there seems to be nothing concrete for iOS 15 even if Coolster has stated that he is working on a jailbreak working on devices with A12 +.