Apple stops signing iOS 15.1 and 15.1.1: stop downgrading from iOS 15.2

Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1.1 for the iPhone 13 range and iOS 15.1 for all other iPhones. This happens a week after the release of iOS 15.2 and a few days after the arrival of the first developer and public beta of iOS 15.3. As a result, those who have updated their smartphones to the latest stable version will no longer be able to downgrade. At the beginning of November, the signing of iOS 15.0.2 was discontinued.

iOS 15.1.1 was released in mid-November, a “minor” update that was only going to improve performance in the event of line drops on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

With iOS 15.2, a number of new features have been introduced including support for Apple Music Voice Plan, the App Privacy Report, the “Heir contact” to leave your digital legacy, the macro mode key and ProRes in the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Apple also fixed some bugs and improved security even further.