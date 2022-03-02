Tech GiantsApple

Apple stops selling its products in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine

By: Abraham

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Apple has stopped selling all of its products in Russia by claiming to be alongside “all the people who suffer from this violence”. In addition to this freeze on sales of iPhones, iPads, Macs and all other products, Apple said it has also undertaken a series of actions in response to the invasion:

“Since last week, we have also stopped all exports to Russia and limited Apple Pay and other services.”

The Cupertino company also stands by removing the RT News and Sputnik News apps from the App Stores outside of Russia and disabled traffic and live accident warning features in Ukraine such as “safety and precautionary measure” for local citizens.

Read:

The tests carried out on two folding iPhone prototypes are approved

The Russian site (translated in this screen) is still available but no products can be purchased

This action also follows the appeal received in recent days by the Ukrainian government through a letter sent to the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov requesting a boycott of Russia by blocking sales and closing the company. ‘App Store in order also to motivate the younger population against “military aggression”.

Tim Cook had already stated in a tweet his deep concern for the situation in Ukraine and his intention to do everything possible to support the population affected by the conflict with humanitarian aid.

This, however, is what we read in today’s press release:

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the ongoing refugee crisis and doing everything possible to support our teams in the region.”

Apple also said it will continue to assess the situation and is in communication with governments about the actions it is taking.

Abraham

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

