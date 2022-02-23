Apple stops requiring the use of a mask in Apple…

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

February 2022. Now look back and remember what happened in March 2020. We have to remember that due to a hitherto unknown virus, the world was quarantined and we had to stay home for a couple of months until everything started to usual. The stores closed. Shortly after, in the Apple Store, the use of the mask became necessary so as not to spread the virus. For a season he stopped demanding but it did not last long. Now we return to that situation, How long will it last?

Apple, again eliminates the obligation of the mask. I hope it’s final

Due to the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus, also called COVID-19, many things and habits have changed in our lives. The mask has become a common element of our clothing. In Spain, for example, it has recently ceased to be required outdoors. It is not the case of closed places or indoors it is still mandatory and all in order not to have a new wave among us like the one produced by the Omicron variant.

In the US it seems that they are a little more advanced with the more lax measures. In some States, yes, because in others they continue to be more restrictive. For example in some as in Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, and Kentucky The mandatory nature of the mask will be eliminated, but the American company will be recommending its use. In fact, the mask will still be mandatory for employees.

In other states such as Hawaii, should continue to be mandatory use everywhere. That establishes the disparity of criteria that has existed almost from the beginning with this virus, but what is clear is that they want to return to “normality” as soon as possible. A good step is to start with this removal of masks.

It is a risky measure because in November 2021 he did it in the same way and had to reinstate the mandatory measure due to the rebound in contagion cases. Hopefully this time it won’t. and we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Apple has also stated that if the situation continues to improve, classes in the Apple Store will recover as well as the other activities that have had to be suspended during these two years.

