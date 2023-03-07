Apple, spring lights up accessories: the news for iPhone, Watch and AirTag

We wrote just yesterday about the rumor that new leather MagSafe cases were arriving for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and today, indeed, some new MagSafe cases have arrived. Not leather though, i new colors I’m for the line MagSafe silicone cases for the entire iPhone 14 rangethen for the two “basic” and the two Pro.





It’s typical operation spring which Apple re-proposes every year, and which also involved iPhone 14 and 14 Plus which are already “dressed” in canary yellow. However, it is strange that the new colors anticipated yesterday by the rumor for leather cases have remained out, and even if unlikely at this point it is not certain that they will not enrich the offer in the next few hours. We will see.

MAGSAFE SILICONE CASES FOR IPHONE 14 PRO MAX/PRO/PLUS

Olive

Sky blue

Iris





for a total of 12 colors to match any iPhone 14. The remaining 8, already on sale, are: Aurora

Agave

Lilac

Elderberry violet

Pink clay

Storm blue

Midnight

Red (Product)Red.





The price is unchanged: 59 euros each, regardless of color or whether it is part of the novelties. On Amazon the price could be lower, but at the time of writing they are not there yet. They will come, you need patience.

MANY NEW STRAPS FOR APPLE WATCHES, INCLUDING 9 FROM HERMÈS

Lots of spring news for Apple Watch, from new colors to the great classics like the Sport and Solo Loop bands up to the precious Hermès range:

Loops only (49 euros) Green sprout Canary yellow Olive Purple Fog

(49 euros) Sport (49 euros) Olive Sky blue Flame orange

(49 euros) Braided Loop only (99 euros) Olive Flame orange Purple Fog

(99 euros)

Hermes Casaque Double Tour in Orange/Black Swift leather (629 euros, only for 38/40/41 mm Watches) Simple Tour color Rouge H/Bleu Saphir (339 euros, only 42/44/45 mm) Simple Tour color Rose Azalée/Noir (339 euros, only 38/40/41 mm)

Hermès Simple Tour in leather (369 euros) Bamboo Blanc Rose Azalée (38/40/41mm only)

(369 euros) Hermès Double Tour Attelage in leather (519 euros, only 38/40/41 mm) Rose Azalee Blanc Bamboo.

(519 euros, only 38/40/41 mm)

NEWS BY HERMÈS ALSO FOR AIRTAG

Bag charm (359 euros) Rose Azalee Bamboo

(359 euros) Keychain (419 euros) Voiture Mountains Bamboo Rose Azalee.

(419 euros)