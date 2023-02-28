Apple spares no expense for the OLED displays of its future iPads

It seems that Apple is not willing to compromise on the quality of the OLED display of its future iPads (and MacBooks still later), and would be willing to pay up to three times the price of the competition despite having superior specifications and characteristics. The South Korean technology magazine claims it The Elec: Generally the wholesale price of a 10” diagonal OLED is usually between 100 and 150 dollars, while Apple should shell out between 270 and 350 dollars.

It is not the first time that this particular aspect of the long-awaited OLED iPad, which should arrive on the market no earlier than 2024, has been discussed. OLEDs are very popular in smartphones (now only the cheaper models are still based on the old LCD technology), but the adoption rate on slightly larger formats is still low.

