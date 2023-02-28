5G News
Apple spares no expense for the OLED displays of its future iPads

By Abraham
It seems that Apple is not willing to compromise on the quality of the OLED display of its future iPads (and MacBooks still later), and would be willing to pay up to three times the price of the competition despite having superior specifications and characteristics. The South Korean technology magazine claims it The Elec: Generally the wholesale price of a 10” diagonal OLED is usually between 100 and 150 dollars, while Apple should shell out between 270 and 350 dollars.

It is not the first time that this particular aspect of the long-awaited OLED iPad, which should arrive on the market no earlier than 2024, has been discussed. OLEDs are very popular in smartphones (now only the cheaper models are still based on the old LCD technology), but the adoption rate on slightly larger formats is still low.

One of the most difficult phenomena to fight is the so-called warping: OLED film is flexible, which allows it to bend around its own frame at the edges – key solution to ensure very thin bezels; but this flexibility on diagonals larger than those of a normal smartphone could distort the image. Apple and Samsung, which will (probably together with LG) supply the component, are working on a solution.

Basically it is a question of using a different material, which is defined as a hybrid between the traditional one in flexible polyimide (so it can continue to be folded on the frame and keep the margins very thin) and glass (which will guarantee the structural rigidity necessary to avoid phenomena of warping). But that’s not all: Apple would also like to use the so-called “two stack tandem OLED”, in which essentially there are two overlapping layers of pixels instead of just one. There are two main advantages of this technology: they make it possible to achieve higher brightness and increase the overall longevity of the component.

Apple devices are the safest with gaming apps

