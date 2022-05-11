Apple “softened” by Covid leaves more autonomy to engineers in China

While according to rumors, Apple is thinking of reducing its dependence on China in the medium to long term, in the immediate future the Apple would have granted greater autonomy to the engineers of the Asian country. To report it is the Wall Street Journal, which at the same time specifies as the “key decisions” and product design remain delegated to the board of Apple Park, in Cupertino.

However, in fact, those who constantly have an eye on production and assembly processes, in other words, would have been granted more confidence. Fault (or merit, depending on the point of view) of Covid which recently caused a new surge in infections and forced the health authorities to crack down on entry and exit from the country. The WSJ writes that Apple would muster the most advanced technologies it has for remotely control the most important joints.

Any production problems to solve which, in other times, qualified personnel would have been sent to China, now come examined in live streaming or through augmented reality with the help of iPads. Apple has always strictly controlled the processes that lead to the production of the gadgets displayed in those “jewelers” that are the Apple Stores, but the current context has forced the company to soften its approach towards Asian manufacturing partners.