Apple: Siri will answer calls for you and help you during your conversations

It is rumored that in the very near future, Siri will really deserve its status as an intelligent personal assistant. Apple is reportedly reworking its app to work more closely with iPhones.

To believe Apple Insiderthe Cupertino giant has been granted a patent by the USPTO for a called “Integration of the digital assistant with telephony” (Digital Assistant Integration with Telephony). The latter aims to use Siri more systematically during calls or to answer for us, when we cannot, or do not want, to pick up.

Siri is certainly a very useful personal assistant, for starting a timer when your hands are not free, for example. But it is clear that faced with its “congeners”, the Alexa, Bixby, and especially Google Assistant, it doesn’t really weigh, and is intelligent only in name. Even worse, in terms of functionality, it is Apple’s assistant that is the worst off.

Siri will answer for you and hang up on unwanted marketers

The idea of ​​the apple brand is no less interesting. According to Apple, ” recent advances in intelligent assistants have also improved interactions between humans and machines…but the full potential of integration between smartphones and smart assistants has not been fully realized”.

Apple’s invention will allow you to give orders to Siri during your telephone conversations. It therefore assumes that the assistant will always be listening, which is enough to worry the most privacy-conscious users. Especially since the company still has other ideas: Siri could take calls for you, and become a kind of switchboard. His answers and the actions it will take will depend on the identity of the caller. This technology would be ideal for sorting the “good” calls from those, unsolicited, constituting advertising harassment.