5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple: Siri will answer calls for you and help you during your...

Apple: Siri will answer calls for you and help you during your conversations

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
apple siri will answer calls for you and help you.jpg
apple siri will answer calls for you and help you.jpg
- Advertisement -

It is rumored that in the very near future, Siri will really deserve its status as an intelligent personal assistant. Apple is reportedly reworking its app to work more closely with iPhones.

Siri on multiple Apple devices
Credit: 123rf

To believe Apple Insiderthe Cupertino giant has been granted a patent by the USPTO for a called “Integration of the digital assistant with telephony” (Digital Assistant Integration with Telephony). The latter aims to use Siri more systematically during calls or to answer for us, when we cannot, or do not want, to pick up.

To read – Google Assistant takes on Siri, Alexa and Bixby: find out in video who is the smartest

- Advertisement -

Siri is certainly a very useful personal assistant, for starting a timer when your hands are not free, for example. But it is clear that faced with its “congeners”, the Alexa, Bixby, and especially Google Assistant, it doesn’t really weigh, and is intelligent only in name. Even worse, in terms of functionality, it is Apple’s assistant that is the worst off.

Siri will answer for you and hang up on unwanted marketers

The idea of ​​the apple brand is no less interesting. According to Apple, ” recent advances in intelligent assistants have also improved interactions between humans and machines…but the full potential of integration between smartphones and smart assistants has not been fully realized”.

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt, together in the series of “Godzilla”

To read – Galaxy S23: Bixby will soon be able to answer calls for you by imitating your voice

Apple’s invention will allow you to give orders to Siri during your telephone conversations. It therefore assumes that the assistant will always be listening, which is enough to worry the most privacy-conscious users. Especially since the company still has other ideas: Siri could take calls for you, and become a kind of switchboard. His answers and the actions it will take will depend on the identity of the caller. This technology would be ideal for sorting the “good” calls from those, unsolicited, constituting advertising harassment.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple Watch, the detection of track workouts is also active in Italy

Apple has also extended the automatic detection function on Apple Watch of a track...
Amazon

MWC: on video the next flying taxi for cities

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) In Barcelona, ​​Spain, where TechSmart is located, the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.