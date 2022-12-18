Apple Sing, the Apple Music karaoke interface that you will surely want to try

Karaoke is an activity that many often enjoy with friends, family or even alone, and Apple is clear about it. Therefore, they have decided to add a new function to Apple Music that will allow you to enjoy all your favorite songs but in karaoke mode.

This new interface is called Apple Singand the Cupertino-based company He has already announced it as official to leave before the end of the year.

That’s right, in this function that we hope will arrive as soon as possible, users will be allowed to increase or decrease the volume of the main voice of the song, in order to replace it with the voice of the user himself while he follows the lyrics and the background musiccome on, pure and hard karaoke.

As we told you, the volume of the main voice will be fully adjustable, thus allowing you to silence it completely or just lower the volume a little depending on what you want. In addition to this, something interesting will be that You can also enable a view to sing in duetsin case you want to sing along with other people.

How Apple Sing can be used

Well, using Apple Sing will be something extremely simple to do, although yes, it is expected that for the moment there will only be About 50 playlists with music hits to enjoy with the karaoke function. But don’t worry, that number will surely go up as the days and weeks go by.

So now going directly to the use section, what must be done is locate a song that is compatible and then activate the synchronized lyrics mode. Once you can see on the screen the advance of the lyrics of the songit will only be necessary to click on the button Apple Sing (the one that is shown with a microphone and stars around it) to open a menu from where you can level the volume of the artist’s voice.

And that’s it, the lyrics will always be shown to you in real time, allowing you to follow them while they light up little by little to set the rhythm of the song. Apple Sing will undoubtedly be a function that will be able to get a lot of juice out of it, and we just have to wait until will be officially released on iPhone, iPad and even Apple TV 4K mobile phones before the end of the year.