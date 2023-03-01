Apple Silicon will also be there for the Mac Pro, an executive confirms

Completing the transition of the entire Mac range to Apple Silicon processors is “a clear goal” for the Cupertino company. What is still not clear is “when” this will actually happen . Apple’s initial goal was to completely abandon Intel within two years of the M1’s launch. However, about 8 months have now passed since that deadline and what should be the most powerful of all, the Mac Pro, is still missing.

EACH MAC WILL HAVE ITS OWN PROCESSOR

During an interview given to India TodayApple’s Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, reaffirmed the company’s ambitions by emphasizing the belief that “Apple Silicon” can “power and transform all experiences from the MacBook Air to the Mac Studio”. Borchers put the Mac Studio as the high limit but still said that “every Mac will have the new processors” implying that a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon should soon become a reality.

HAVING YOUR OWN PROCESSORS IS A CLEAR ADVANTAGE

Unlike all of its other products, the Mac Pro is practically the last one that doesn’t yet have an in-house developed SoC. Having your own processor, according to Borchers, offers a clear advantage and is considered “a luxury” compared to competing companies. In particular, it allows Apple to conceive and see its products exactly as it wants them.

“It’s important to reiterate that customers are buying products, not chips. One of the major advantages we have in developing Apple Silicon is that we think of no one but our customers… we don’t have to think about who else we’re going to sell that processor to. our decisions based on what we can meaningfully offer a customer”

As for the specific advantages Apple Silicon offers over competing SoCs, Borchers believes Apple’s move into chip design has also been accompanied by a drive to be more efficient in every sense.