Apple Silicon Rival? Microsoft may create ARM processor optimized for Windows 12, says rumor

Microsoft would be expanding its hardware development team to create an optimized processor for Windows 12, the supposed new version of its operating system that would succeed Windows 11. Rumors released on Sunday (30) indicate that the objective of this strategy is craft a rival to Apple computers.
The MacBook has become a benchmark in terms of performance and energy efficiency, and to offer a similar consumption experience to users who prefer Windows, Microsoft would be a new ARM-based processor with optimizations for Windows 12, as indicated by sources. of Windows Latest.
It should be remembered that this would not be the first hardware created by Microsoft. One of the company’s most recent releases is the Microsoft SQ3, a processor based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 used in the Surface Pro 9.
Microsoft has opened positions for positions in the design of custom processors that would be able to handle artificial intelligence features supposedly built into Windows 12, which would have a special version optimized for ARM. Currently, Windows has tools that try to popularize this architecture in convertible notebooks.
“The candidate will be responsible for building complex, state-of-the-art systems-on-a-chip using leading silicon technologies and will collaborate closely with internal customers and partners,” describes one of the open positions, suggesting that Microsoft will continue to work with Qualcomm to creation of ARM processors.
Employees would work for the Silicon Team, Microsoft’s hardware development group. The team is made up of specialized engineers and architects who design Windows-optimized chips on ARM, and the next big design would be for Windows 12.
Rumors indicate that Windows 12 will be released in 2024. The main novelty of the next generation of the operating system would be the addition of AI features to optimize user productivity. By integrating proprietary ARM-based chips, Microsoft could create a more efficient and versatile platform to compete with the Mac.
Although there are expectations for major changes in Microsoft’s strategy, it is important to remember that its plans may change before the launch of new processors and Windows 12. The company should hold the Build 2023 conference from May 23, and one of the highlights of the event will be AI integration in Windows.