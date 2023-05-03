Apple Silicon Rival? Microsoft may create ARM processor optimized for Windows 12, says rumor

Microsoft would be expanding its hardware development team to create an optimized processor for Windows 12, the supposed new version of its operating system that would succeed Windows 11. Rumors released on Sunday (30) indicate that the objective of this strategy is craft a rival to Apple computers. The MacBook has become a benchmark in terms of performance and energy efficiency, and to offer a similar consumption experience to users who prefer Windows, Microsoft would be a new ARM-based processor with optimizations for Windows 12, as indicated by sources. of Windows Latest.

It should be remembered that this would not be the first hardware created by Microsoft. One of the company's most recent releases is the Microsoft SQ3, a processor based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 used in the Surface Pro 9. Microsoft has opened positions for positions in the design of custom processors that would be able to handle artificial intelligence features supposedly built into Windows 12, which would have a special version optimized for ARM. Currently, Windows has tools that try to popularize this architecture in convertible notebooks.

“The candidate will be responsible for building complex, state-of-the-art systems-on-a-chip using leading silicon technologies and will collaborate closely with internal customers and partners,” describes one of the open positions, suggesting that Microsoft will continue to work with Qualcomm to creation of ARM processors. Employees would work for the Silicon Team, Microsoft’s hardware development group. The team is made up of specialized engineers and architects who design Windows-optimized chips on ARM, and the next big design would be for Windows 12.