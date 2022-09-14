Apple Silicon M3 and A17 Bionic with 2nd Generation 3nm TSMC in 2023 | Rumor

rumors continue on the future direction of apple’s chips, i Silicon M3 that they will equip Macs and some iPads andA17 bionic that will be the basis of the iPhone 15 Pro next year. According to indications coming from the east via Nikkei Asia, the hearts of Apple’s 2023 range will be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process, the chipmaker “of trust” of the men of Cupertino.
Not only that, because the Apple Silicon and A17 Bionic will use the 3 nanometer manufacturing process of second generation known as N3E, with the best compromise between efficiency and performance compared to the first generation N3 process that will still be the basis of some chips for the iPad. There are no details on the subject, but among these there should not be the iPad Pro which will be updated shortly which, it is said, will have the Apple Silicon M2 which uses the second generation 5-nanometer production process also by TSMC .
Sources heard by the Asian newspaper said Apple should continue with the in 2023 philosophy of the latest chips entrusted exclusively to the Pro models, inaugurated with the iPhone 14 Pro last week. If so, then the A17 Bionic would only arrive on the iPhone 15 Pro, while the “standard” iPhone 15 would get the A16 Bionic of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
TSMC seems to be lagging behind in the evolution of the production process, at least compared to the pace taken by the main competitor Samsung which started deliveries of the first 3nm chips at the end of July. It was an almost symbolic departure, it must be said, with a customer who operates in the cryptocurrency mining sector, therefore with volumes and possible critical issues that are decidedly lower than those that TSMC can encounter with a customer with large numbers and very demanding such as Apple, but however, this is a significant sign in the long-distance challenge between Taiwan and Seoul.