Apple Silicon M2 isn’t shy and gets pinched before the March 8 event

Apple will hold an event tomorrow, March 8, where new products will be unveiled. It is not new news, of course, nor is the thought that among the “protagonists” of the keynote there will be the second generation of chip made in Cupertino, that is M2. We have been talking about this for some time now, the rumors collected so far all go in the same direction and yes, tomorrow could actually be the day when Tim Cook will unveil the update of the Apple Silicon platform. And after what was revealed by Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter all doubts seem to vanish.

One developer has in fact informed Gurman about a series of testing Apple is conducting using Macs with octa-core CPU chips (4 energy efficient, 4 dedicated to maximizing performance) and deca-core GPU and latest macOS beta on board. “These are exactly the specs of the M2 chip I described last year“admits Gurman.