Apple Silicon M2 isn’t shy and gets pinched before the March 8 event

Apple will hold an event tomorrow, March 8, where new products will be unveiled. It is not new news, of course, nor is the thought that among the “protagonists” of the keynote there will be the second generation of chip made in Cupertino, that is M2. We have been talking about this for some time now, the rumors collected so far all go in the same direction and yes, tomorrow could actually be the day when Tim Cook will unveil the update of the Apple Silicon platform. And after what was revealed by Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter all doubts seem to vanish.
One developer has in fact informed Gurman about a series of testing Apple is conducting using Macs with octa-core CPU chips (4 energy efficient, 4 dedicated to maximizing performance) and deca-core GPU and latest macOS beta on board. “These are exactly the specs of the M2 chip I described last year“admits Gurman.
The Bloomberg analyst does not change his mind on the roadmap he has already shared several times on the network regarding the new products that Apple will launch this year. In particular, the M2 chip should be found on the MacBook Pro 13 and also on the MacBook Air, but also on the Mac Mini and iMac 24 “. Regarding the Mini, first there could be room for an intermediate upgrade, with the release on the market of a version. equipped with M1 Pro chip.
We will follow the Apple event live tomorrow at 7pm Italian time.