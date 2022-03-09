Apple Silicon M1 Ultra, first benchmark on Mac Studio: comparisons and considerations

A few hours after the Peek Performance event, a benchmark of the new Mac Studio with Apple Silicon M1 Ultra SoC was spotted on Geekbench 128GB of shared memory. We can then make some preliminary considerations on the actual power of the 20-core CPU, and go a little further than the stats that Apple shared. Meanwhile, the “naked and raw” score:
In single core there is not much particular to report: 1,793 points they are perfectly aligned with the result of the other Apple Silicon M1s – even the basic one, and no wonder because ultimately the high-powered core (“Firestorm”) that makes up the CPU always remains the same. Neither does the operating frequency change, of 3.2 GHz (max). In multi-core, however, the score is 24,055, which is practically double that of M1 Max and M1 Pro. Again, no surprises: M1 Ultra is basically a pair of M1 Max connected together at the chip level, and an M1 Max it is itself an M1 Pro with double the GPU cores.
Colleagues from WCCFTech have collected some benchmarks by looking at competing computer CPUs (with the same operating system), and it can be seen that:
- The only processor currently able to stay ahead of the M1 in single-core is the Core i9-12900K by Intel (2,044 points, or + 14%). Other high-end CPUs, such as the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or the Threadripper 3970X, fall well behind. It is worth reiterating once again that everything about single core performance is old news, as nothing has changed with the M1 Ultra.
- In multi-core, however, the only processor capable of beating M1 Ultra is the Threadripper 3970X of AMD, but very little – just 7%. Conversely, the M1 Ultra wins in single-core by as much as 32%, and probably consumes much less. As always, Apple does not release detailed TDP specs, but the M1 Max CPU + GPU benchmarks on a 16 “MacBook Pro max out at 120W; in the slides Apple shared last night, the CPU-only benchmarks do not exceed. 60 W. The Threadripper reaches 280 W. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Threadripper is 32 cores, while the M1 Ultra is 20 cores.
- Still in multi-core, Intel’s chip is third overall, with 19,140 points, or 23% less than M1 Ultra, despite the core count being in its favor (24 against 20). Here too it is important to remember that, according to Apple’s statements, the M1 Ultra is much less thirsty for energy: Apple says that for the same performance it consumes 100 W lessand that vice versa at the same level of consumption reaches scores higher than 90% (in multi-core, of course).
- The comparison with the Ryzen 9 5950X is simply merciless: AMD chip scores are 13 and 37% lower (single- and multicore respectively), compared to a 105W TDP which, again, seems well above the M1 Ultra’s around 60.