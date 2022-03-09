Apple Silicon M1 Ultra, first benchmark on Mac Studio: comparisons and considerations

A few hours after the Peek Performance event, a benchmark of the new Mac Studio with Apple Silicon M1 Ultra SoC was spotted on Geekbench 128GB of shared memory . We can then make some preliminary considerations on the actual power of the 20-core CPU, and go a little further than the stats that Apple shared. Meanwhile, the “naked and raw” score:

In single core there is not much particular to report: 1,793 points they are perfectly aligned with the result of the other Apple Silicon M1s – even the basic one, and no wonder because ultimately the high-powered core (“Firestorm”) that makes up the CPU always remains the same. Neither does the operating frequency change, of 3.2 GHz (max). In multi-core, however, the score is 24,055, which is practically double that of M1 Max and M1 Pro. Again, no surprises: M1 Ultra is basically a pair of M1 Max connected together at the chip level, and an M1 Max it is itself an M1 Pro with double the GPU cores.

Colleagues from WCCFTech have collected some benchmarks by looking at competing computer CPUs (with the same operating system), and it can be seen that: