Apple Silicon M1: the celebratory t-shirt arrives, for a select few

Apple Silicon M1 marked the beginning of a new important chapter in the history of the Cupertino house: the one in which the manufacturer began to achieve independence from Intel as regards the supply of processors. The transition phase will still take some time to come to an end – in June this year the first Mac Pros with chips developed by Apple could finally arrive – but in the meantime the company led by Tim Cook wanted to thank the engineers who made this important step forward possible by honoring them with a T-shirt celebratory.

Needless to say: the “M1” logo stands out in the good life on the shirt: