Apple Silicon iMac 27″, all about the possible substitute

Apple’s plans, with the arrival of the event in March, are quite mysterious and have sparked multiple rumors. The company plans to replace its 27-inch iMac with a new model with its own silicon, this could happen directly with the next iMac Pro. As rumors have pointed out, the company will probably unveil this new generation sooner rather than later. Here is everything we know so far about the product.

Design

After Apple announced the all-new 24-inch iMac in 2021, people expected the company to do the same with the replacement for the 27-inch iMac model.

The fact that the company follows the trend could indicate that this new iMac will probably look similar to the 24-inch model. However, this would have sober colors such as silver and space gray. So far, heRumors point to Apple keeping the same screen size for the next model. Which would happen to mean, that the company is likely to bring a 27-inch model, differentiating both silicon iMacs by their processors and display technology.

Agree to DSCC reportSoon, Apple is expected to launch its new product regarding the 27-inch iMac with miniLED screen and ProMotion technology during the spring of 2022. The same period in which the company is expected to finally launch the Universal Control function.

It’s important, too, to note that DSCC isn’t the first company to guess at the possible size or technology in this rumored trend for the iMac display. However, it is almost a confirmation from multiple analysts, since they usually have privileged information regarding the manufacturers of the same screens.

Processor and Storage

Since the M2 chip is widely rumored to launch alongside a new MacBook Air, this could be likely for Apple to use the M1 Pro and M1 Maz chips with this new iMac.

Like the MacBook Pro introduced a few months ago, Apple will likely offer the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the 27-inch iMac replacement, but with even better capabilitiessince the computer will have to be connected to the electric current all the time.

Now, in this sense, the company will be able to offer up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 8 TB of SSD. Apple is even likely to add a 10GB Ethernet port and bring back at least the same ports as the new MacBook Pro: HDMI, SD slot, Lightning and USB-C.

In December, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, announced that Apple would be preparing for a 2022 launch of a “refreshed high-end iMac with Apple Silicon.” Gurman previously reported that the company had to discontinue this iMac as it needed to focus on launching the 24-inch iMac M1.

Date announced for the 27-inch iMac replacement?

For now, DSCC says the next 27-inch iMac will be announced in the spring. Mark Gurman is of the same opinion, although the Bloomberg journalist doesn’t think Apple is going to present this iMac at the next “Peek Performance” event on March 8.

Based on the fact that the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini are “two of the oldest silicone Macs in Apple’s current lineup,” Gurman suggests that these models will be the next to receive an update.

As of here, the journalist says he’s been told that Apple is “preparing another round of Mac releases around May or June.”

Apple will want to get developer support for the super-powerful chips in the Mac Pro, so I’m guessing the company wants to debut that machine as early as June’s WWDC and ship it in the fall. A refurbished MacBook Air would be a good holiday bestseller, so it makes sense to release it at that time of year, even if Apple had originally planned to release it in late 2021 or early 2022.

Approximate cost of the next 27-inch iMac?

The current 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799 (approximately 1,600 euros). Given that Apple has raised the price of its 24-inch iMac and added that the new MacBook Pros also have a higher value by having a miniLED screen, it is pretty sure it assumes this next Mac will start at a minimum of $2,000.. This starting price on this iMac model is subject to future updates coupled with rumors and news that will result in the following days.

Other annotations

This upcoming 27-inch iMac is one of the computers that professional users have been asking for for a long time. However, the last time Apple updated this Mac was in 2020. On that occasion, it included a better processor and a 1080p webcam.

While the 24-inch iMac It will be more than enough for most (Not to mention that the new MacBook Pro M1/Max is an excellent computer), some users just require an all-in-one with everything you can get. However, they don’t need something really professional that will cost the same as the Mac Pro.

It’s also important to note that the rumors mentioned a new high-end iMac with Apple Silicon. This could also mean the arrival of a new iMac Pro. For now, it’s not entirely clear if Apple plans to announce a 27-inch iMac model and an iMac Pro at different times of the year or even do it with an all-in-one.