Apple Silicon, expected an update cycle of 18 months | Rumor

Unlike the processors for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, which usually have an annual refresh cycle, Apple would have planned for the M Series processors, those used on the Mac, an update every 18 months.

According to what was reported by the Commerical Times, Chinese-language financial newspaper published in Taiwan, the next generation of these processors will be launched in the second half of 2022 and will have the codenamed Staten. The “base model” of the M2 should be used on the next MacBook Air while the more advanced ones, the “‌M2‌ Pro” and “‌M2‌ Max” with codenamed Rhodes, should be launched in the first half of 2023.

Apple’s M2 series processors they will all use a 4-nanometer manufacturing process, capable of offering better performance and greater efficiency, and will be upgraded to the M3 generation after an 18 month cycle. The M3s, according to forecasts, will be produced using TSMC’s 3-nanometer process, even more efficient.