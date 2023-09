Apple’s autumn presentation – Wonderlust, or “Thirst for Wonders” – has started. During the event, the American IT giant will present at least four new smartphones from the iPhone 15 line, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 smart watch. Less likely, a presentation of the new generation of wireless headphones AirPods 3 is expected. Gazeta.Ru is following the progress of the presentation and tells you about all the new products in real time.