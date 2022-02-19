Apple shows a short film shot with the iPhone 13 Pro

Apple once again highlights the value and features of its cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro, this time with its traditional “Shot on iPhone” campaign. On this occasion, the company has already shared the short film through YouTube, under the title “Life is But a Dream“. Another interesting news is that it was made by the South Korean director Park Chan-wook, in addition to, of course, being shot entirely with the iPhone 13.

The short film recorded with iPhone 13

East 21-minute short film, tells us the story of an undertaker, who requires wood to make a coffin. This for the savior of his people, so he will dig up a strange old abandoned tomb. During the film, the protagonist will end up awakening the ghost of an ancient swordsman.

On this occasion, the cast of the film is made up of Yoo Hai-Jin, Kim Ok-vin and Park Jeong-min. In addition to having an original and quite striking soundtrack by Jang Young-gyu, which you can already listen to available on Apple Music.

As for the person in charge of giving life to this project, he is director Park Chan-wook, who is known for his so-called revenge trilogy. Acclaimed for “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002), the award-winning “old boy” (2003) and more recently with “The maid”, also called “The Handmaiden” in 2016. Notably, Chan-wook has already worked shooting independent films with the iPhone in the past. So it’s nice to see you now as invited directly by Apple to promote the iPhone 13 Pro cameras.