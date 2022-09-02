Apple should use combination of rigid and flexible OLED in the screens of the next iPads

should implement OLED technology in the screens of its upcoming iPad models. In this sense, it has already created prototypes of tablets with this type of panel. In the same way, BOE was another manufacturer invited to help in the production of the displays that should equip the apple devices. The problem is that it doesn’t seem very keen to use the type of OLED in the devices, as it already happens in the current iPhone line. The justification is that this component tends to show a “crumpled” aspect that is much more evident in the case of larger screens, unlike the company’s smartphones.

Another factor that influences the option for OLED of the hybrid type that she is considering using is the reduced cost. However, this is a technology that is not yet fully ready to use, so it will need to be perfected and this can take a long time. The current decision, however, does not mean that the manufacturer intends to abandon the idea altogether. In fact, it may choose to use only flexible OLED in the future. However, the best solution at the moment for it is the use of the hybrid type, which unites the properties of the flexible with the rigid model.

