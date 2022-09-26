HomeTech GiantsAppleApple should remove Pro Max nomenclature and use Ultra in the iPhone...

Apple should remove Pro Max nomenclature and use Ultra in the iPhone 15 line

Apple should remove Pro Max nomenclature and use Ultra in the iPhone 15 line
Earlier this month, apple presented an event to officialize its new generation of cell phones, consisting of the iphone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a new Bloomberg rumor, the Cupertino giant plans to make a significant naming change for the most powerful device in the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, known for bringing exclusive information about Apple, revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be renamed iPhone 15 Ultra.

The company brought the return of the Plus title to the 2022 lineup with the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, something that hasn’t happened since 2017 with the iPhone 8 Plus, proving that it’s not impossible for Apple to break with tradition and adopt a new title for The device.

How to open WhatsApp Web on your cell phone: steps

iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reproduction: TechSmart collection.

During the September event, the Cupertino giant also presented the Apple Watch Ultra as its most powerful smartwatch, indicating that it could repeat the nomenclature for other devices with stronger specifications.

However, it is unclear what the iPhone 15 Pro would look like with this change.

Previously, Gurman had said that Apple would use USB-C, 8K video recording and longer battery life in models of the iPhone 15 line, in addition to all variants of the family having the new Dynamic Island feature, which was exclusive to the iPhone. 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the current generation.

