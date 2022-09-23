Apple should not pass on the insecurity of the markets in prices for end users (Opinion)

- Advertisement -

is setting a bad precedent. The other companies can pay attention, as they have always done in the apple company, and follow their criteria. They did it with the Notch and now they sure do it with the Dynamic Island. They set a trend and that is fine, but when it comes to improvements, not worsening. Cough this comes to collation of the new prices that are being imposed in Spain (Europe). Some exorbitant prices because at the exchange rate and following the fact that the dollar currency is strong, an iPhone 14 is supposed to be much more expensive in euros than in the US. But of course, let’s not say in Turkey.

The reason for the high prices nobody knows. The crisis affects everyone and much more those who want to buy an iPhone

It has always cost a lot to buy an iPhone. They have always been expensive and there have always been jokes about changing kidneys for an iPhone or if the house has been mortgaged…etc. But they were jokes and right now it seems almost a reality. We are talking about exorbitant prices. Prices that make any option right now is that, an option, when before we did not even consider it.

- Advertisement -

That Apple was made for rich people has been on everyone’s lips for many years. Now it seems like an almost absolute truth. It seems that only those more affluent will be able to buy a terminal of the block. We talked about nothing more and nothing less than disbursing at least 1009 euros for an iPhone 14. But we can spend 2,119 euros. TWO THOUSAND euros, that’s it five hundred euros more than a MacBook Air with M2 chip. Absurd.

The reason for this price increase in Europe and especially in Spain is not clear, because Apple seems that it is not going to explain itself. It may be due to the strength of the dollar against the euro and therefore the rise. Americans have always been very patriotic and have always shown their power, but you have to remember from time to time that everything is like a wheel and that everything will return as it was. Does that mean prices will go down again? I don’t know. What it means is that everything can collapse and the dollar will be worth little and then Europe will have something to say.

But political issues aside, what needs to be clear is that a company that breaks all world records for profits and is the most powerful in its field, making end users have to shell out that price for a telephone. Worst, is that the others will be infected and we will have Samsung at 1700 and it will even seem normal to us.

- Advertisement -

I don’t know how many iPhone 14s Apple will sell. I guess many. The company will once again be at the top of all the lists and will break statistics. But for now, I’m not going to buy a phone, in my case for 1,600 euros. For many reasons, but the main one is because paying 1,200 already seemed like a lot to me, but now it’s several months’ savings. Sorry if I say something you don’t like, but it’s the truth.

It won’t be hard for many, but it will be for me. for now I’m still with my iPhone 11 Pro Max and so happy. Note that the same thing happens to me with the Apple Watch. Prices go up and the Ultra goes up the vine. 999 euros. A past watch at a high price, very high.

That’s not fair. I am not asking for prices to be lowered, only that they be maintained or equalized. But I’m just a user who can’t afford the price of an iPhone 14. But I’ll tell you one thing honestly: If it wasn’t hard for me to spend that money, I don’t think I would buy it either. I don’t want to get into that wheel because I would see myself spending 3,000 euros on the iPhone 19. Also, if it’s 3,000 euros, it’s worth it for some reason, just like now they’re asking me for 2,000 and I think it’s not even remotely worth it.

- Advertisement -

Everything is debatable. This is my . I don’t want to sit down or impose anything on anyone, I just give my opinion and regret the path this is taking.