Apple shares early data on the adoption of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

For the first time since iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were released last fall, Apple has shared data on the adoption rates of these updates.

81% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years run iOS 16, while 72% of all iPhones run iOS 16.

The iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 usage data released today is based on devices that “transacted on the App Store” on February 14, 2023.

iOS 15 iOS 16

iOS devices introduced in the last four years

81% iOS 16

15% iOS 15

previous 4%

All iOS devices

72% iOS 16

20% iOS 15

8% previous

iPadOS devices introduced in the last four years

53% iPadOS 16

39% iPadOS 15

8% previous

All iPadOS devices

50% iPadOS 16

37% iPadOS 15

13% before

As usual, Apple’s adoption numbers are impressive compared to Android and other platforms.

In terms of comparison to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 from last year, there are some interesting differences. One is that Apple published usage data for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 a month earlier, in January 2022, than it did for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 this year.

iOS 15 was installed on 72% of all iOS devices introduced in the past four years when Apple first disclosed the data last year. This means that the adoption of iOS 16 is surpassing that of iOS 15.

On the iPad side, however, iPadOS 16 lags behind iPadOS 15 by around 7% usage on devices introduced in the last four years. One thing to note is that iPadOS 16 was released a month later than iPadOS 15.



