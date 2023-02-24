5G News
Apple shareholder group proposes removal of Tim Cook from company board

Apple shareholder group proposes removal of Tim Cook from company board

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple shareholder group proposes removal of Tim Cook from company board
One group in the United States wants propose the removal in Tim Cook of Apple board of directors. It’s about the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), which operates by monitoring the ethics of civil servants and labor unions in the country. In this sense, the organization has power as a shareholder of the company.

That said, the group wants to use its influence to propose that Al Gore be removed as well. The NLPC page has repercussions on the filing of two exemption requests to the SEC. One is for the opposition to Cook’s re-election to the board of directors and the other is for the vote against Al Gore for the director-nominee position.

According to the group, former US President “was never qualified to serve on Apple’s board in the first place, so for him to last more than 20 years is absurd“. As for Tim Cook, the NLPC also requests that the Cupertino giant disclose more information about its business in China.

The justification for this is that the company has been involved in several ethical scandals in recent years, such as the purchase of parts from companies that use forced labor in the country. On the other hand, this comes at a positive moment for the apple in the country, which led the cell phone market in the last quarter of 2022.


These group proposals will be heard and voted on on the day March 10th, which is when Apple’s annual shareholder meeting takes place. Generally, these events serve to discuss administrative actions and take actions such as nominating members and voting on proposals.

