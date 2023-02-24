Apple shareholder group proposes removal of Tim Cook from company board

One group in the United States wants propose the removal in Tim Cook of Apple board of directors. It’s about the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), which operates by monitoring the ethics of civil servants and labor unions in the country. In this sense, the organization has power as a shareholder of the company.

That said, the group wants to use its influence to propose that Al Gore be removed as well. The NLPC page has repercussions on the filing of two exemption requests to the SEC. One is for the opposition to Cook’s re-election to the board of directors and the other is for the vote against Al Gore for the director-nominee position.