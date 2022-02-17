Apple shareholder advisory group against Tim…

Whenever we talk about the structure of Apple, it comes to mind that Tim Cook is the boss in the company. But keep in mind that he is just another employee. Companies like Apple are managed by a group of shareholders who are the ones who ultimately make business decisions. Tim Cook has a lot of power, that’s for sure, but they can veto certain decisions by the shareholders’ council. And now, for example, the so-called shareholder advisory group is strongly opposed to the CEO receive a bonus of 99 million dollars. The shareholder advisory group: “there is significant concern” with the shares Cook received in 2021 shareholder advisory group he doesn’t want Tim Cook to get a $99 million bonus package. In fact, he is urging the shareholders of the American company to vote against a planned compensation package for that amount originally intended for the CEO of Apple. In statements made by the shareholder advisory group Institutional Services for Shareholders (ISS) on Wednesday, he said there is “significant concern” with the shares Cook received in 2021.

Last year, Cook received shares valued at 82 million, along with his salary of around 3 million. But he also pocketed a bonus of 12 million. According to ISS, Cook’s compensation in 2021 “significantly outperformed” that provided by companies with which the American company can be compared, taking last year’s period as a reference.

Shareholder votes on the compensation Apple provides to executives are advisory, and the board is not required to take action. However, this could end up affecting Apple’s board of directors. In its proxy statement, Apple says that “will continue to consider shareholder feedback and the results of pay opinion votes when making future compensation decisions.”

It’s not about money, that’s for sure. Here what is it’s a question of power and to determine if a CEO, regardless of the company, can earn such amounts of money. Now the question is whether he will collect it.

