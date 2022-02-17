Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple shareholder advisory group against Tim…

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Whenever we talk about the structure of Apple, it comes to mind that Tim Cook is the boss in the company. But keep in mind that he is just another employee. Companies like Apple are managed by a group of shareholders who are the ones who ultimately make business decisions. Tim Cook has a lot of power, that’s for sure, but they can veto certain decisions by the shareholders’ council. And now, for example, the so-called shareholder advisory group is strongly opposed to the CEO receive a bonus of 99 million dollars.

The shareholder advisory group: “there is significant concern” with the shares Cook received in 2021

shareholder advisory group he doesn’t want Tim Cook to get a $99 million bonus package. In fact, he is urging the shareholders of the American company to vote against a planned compensation package for that amount originally intended for the CEO of Apple.

In statements made by the shareholder advisory group Institutional Services for Shareholders (ISS) on Wednesday, he said there is “significant concern” with the shares Cook received in 2021.

Last year, Cook received shares valued at 82 million, along with his salary of around 3 million. But he also pocketed a bonus of 12 million. According to ISS, Cook’s compensation in 2021 “significantly outperformed” that provided by companies with which the American company can be compared, taking last year’s period as a reference.

Shareholder votes on the compensation Apple provides to executives are advisory, and the board is not required to take action. However, this could end up affecting Apple’s board of directors. In its proxy statement, Apple says that “will continue to consider shareholder feedback and the results of pay opinion votes when making future compensation decisions.”

It’s not about money, that’s for sure. Here what is it’s a question of power and to determine if a CEO, regardless of the company, can earn such amounts of money. Now the question is whether he will collect it.

Would you let Tim Cook receive that amount of money? We read you in the comments.

Previous articleWhy use an e-commerce robot to invest online
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Apple shareholder advisory group against Tim…

Whenever we talk about the structure of Apple, it comes to mind that Tim Cook is the boss...
Innovación

Why use an e-commerce robot to invest online

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Lenovo officially presents the Tab P12 Pro in Spain

Previously advanced thanks to the first confirmation of the tablet as part of the Android 12L developer test...
Tech News

Twitter Adds Long-Awaited Feature for Bot Account Owners

Despite the passing of the years and the great fame that the TikTok application has gained, Twitter...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.