Apple Self Service Repair arrives in Italy. How do-it-yourself repair works

The Apple Self Service Repair disembarks in Europe . It does so one year after its US debut and is now available in Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and Italy . Even in our country from today it will therefore be possible to buy more than 200 spare parts and original tools (including torque screwdrivers, display presses, and batteries) through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. At the moment the service has been activated for:

Therefore manuals, components and tools that are made available with the Apple Self Service Repair in Europe are the same as the Apple Stores and authorized centers, as well as the price doesn’t change . Once the repair is complete, you may send the replaced parts to Apple for recycling and, in some cases, you will also receive a credit to be used for purchases on the online store and in physical stores.

The program gives users familiar with the intricacies of repairing electronic devices the opportunity to perform their repairs using the same manuals, parts and tools available at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST

Tools for repair can be purchased or rented: in this second case the cost for the complete kit is 59.95 euros. There are no shipping costs and the user can keep it for up to a week.

Obviously there is the hope that the service introduced by Apple in Italy and in seven other European countries will lead to real benefits for users and the environment. In fact, in the United States there have been some criticisms relating, for example, to the economic and environmental costs incurred in shipping huge and heavy trolleys containing repair kits from one part of the country to another. Another criticism is related to the fact that devices often recognize how the replaced (original) components are not original. We await the first Italian testimonials to get an idea of ​​how the service actually works.