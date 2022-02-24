Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple seeks more suppliers for its 5G chips

By: Brian Adam

. As with Apple Silicon’s own processors, we have to bear in mind that Apple wants to create its own 5G chips in order to, first of all, lower the cost of the process and fundamentally create its devices, especially the iPhone, and secondly to provide a better service. In order to do this, the American company has thought that it is best to diversify the work and suppliers. Do not put all the meat on the grill at one time.

Apple seeks new suppliers over internal orders for its first 5G modem chips

According to new reports that have appeared recently, Apple would be looking for a way to diversify the manufacture of its 5G chips. Those that he wants to implement in the brand’s devices in 2023. We are talking above all about the iPhone, which are the ones that will benefit the most from this creation of their own chips.

As has happened with the Mac’s own processors, the Apple Silicon. We have to bear in mind that the creation by the American company of its own 5G chips will give greater autonomy to the company and a lot of profit margin and improvement.

But the idea is that it is not a single company that manages or manufactures, ultimately, provides Apple with these new chips. Apple is trading with ASE Technology, owner of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL). In order to ship some of its first self-designed 5G modem chips. ASE and SPIL have been partners with Qualcomm for the creation of 5G modem chips for iPhone. That includes its latest Snapdragon X65 5G modem-RF system which is now made at Samsung Electronics.

It is estimated that Apple will ship at least 200 million new iPhones in 2023, and it will surely rely on various partners to handle the processing of its internal 5G modem chips and RF transceiver ICs.

Right now, the alliance is focused on TSMC. It already aims to use 4-nanometer technology for the main A-series chip in the 2022 ‌‌iPhone‌‌ lineup, with 2022 iPads. The 2023 iPhones move toward 3-nanometer technology for their A-series chips.

We are at the gates of a new generation of iPhone and other Apple devices. That they will benefit from those new chips that will make them much faster and more durable.

