Apple, security patch for Safari even on older Macs

has released an update of its browser to the version 15.6.1 on versions of macOS, namely 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina, to address a critical security flaw that could be actively exploited. Long story short: it should be updated as soon as possible. The comes within hours of those for macOS 12 Monterey, iPadOS, and iOS, and they are related.

The patches for the operating systems in fact fix two flaws: one in the kernel of the operating system and one in the WebKit, which is the engine on which Safari is based. This vulnerability, cataloged with the initials CVE-2022-32893, is the same one fixed by the new version of Safari. The patch changelog does not include anything else. Basically, this patch is to protect older Macs that cannot be upgraded to the latest version of the operating system.