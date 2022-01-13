Apple Says iOS 15 Adoption Lower …

Apple

For the first time since iOS 15 was released to the public in September last year, Apple updated the official installation and adoption numbers through its developer website. According to Apple, iOS 15 is currently installed on 72% of iPhones released in the last four years. This is lower than previous iOS updates, but there are multiple factors to consider. Here’s the current breakdown of iOS adoption among “devices introduced in the last four years,” according to Apple: 72% iOS 15

26% iOS 14

2% before And for iOS adoption across all devices, regardless of when they were released: 63% iOS 15

30% iOS 14

7% before Meanwhile, the adoption of iPadOS 15 is at a slower rate than iOS 15 so far. Based on Apple data, here’s how the iPad numbers released in the last four years break down:

57% iPad OS 15

39% iPad OS 14

4% before

And for the adoption of iPadOS, regardless of when they were released, Apple says:

49% iPad OS 15

37% iPad OS 14

14% before

IOS 15 adoption is low thanks to iOS 14

It’s interesting to see how these numbers, specifically the adoption of iOS 15, stack up against iOS 14 last year. In 2021, Apple released its first update on iOS 14 adoption on December 16 and said that iOS 14 ran on 81% of all iPhones released in the last four years and 72% of iPhones, regardless of the release date.

This year, Apple provided its first update on iOS 15 adoption almost a month later, and the adoption figures are slightly below 72% and 63% using the same criteria.

The most important thing to remember is that Apple is allowing iPhone users to stay on iOS 14 this year and still receive security updates. The development of this capability was reported early last year, and Apple eventually touted it as a new feature in iOS 15.

Apple explains:

iOS can now offer a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it is released to get the latest features and the most comprehensive set of security updates. Or continue with iOS 14 and keep getting important security updates.

With this in mind, we know that Apple continues to encourage users to run the more secure version of iOS, even if it is an update to iOS 14 instead of iOS 15. However, Apple is beginning to persuade users towards iOS 15, as detailed in a post on GitHub here.