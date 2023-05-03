Apple Savings, instant success: almost $1 billion in the first 4 days

A few days ago Apple launched, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, a new financial service on the US market: it’s a deposit account which is simply called Savings, and attracts for its high rate of return – over 4% a year. And success was immediate: according to the first unofficial data from Forbes, the service picked up nearly a billion dollars (990 million, to be precise) in the first week of availability, however partial and therefore lasted only four days. A good 400 million would have already arrived in the single day one. There would be 240,000 new accounts opened
The promise of the Apple is indeed very attractive: 4.15% interest per year, no opening/management/closing costs, no restrictions or inconvenient clauses, and an iPhone is enough to activate. It takes just a few minutes; of course the service is perfectly integrated in Wallet, and it is possible to deposit all the prizes and rewards of Apple Card or transfer money from your current account.
The functionality interface is very well cared for, as per practice for Apple, and allows you to monitor all account movements and interest generated in real time. Furthermore, as we know, in America iPhones are extremely popular – according to the most recent data, the overall share is even over 55%, so more than one smartphone out of two in the USA has a bitten apple drawn on the back.
Analysts note that the Cupertino giant has chosen a propitious moment to attack the market: US consumer confidence in banks is declining, some regional banks have been bankrupted, and a vicious circle has been set in motion. Unfortunately, for the moment all of Apple’s big financial services (this and of course the credit card, Apple Card) remain a US exclusive. Apple Card has now been on the market for about four years and there is no indication of a change of course in the short term.