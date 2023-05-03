Apple Savings, instant success: almost $1 billion in the first 4 days

A few days ago Apple launched, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, a new financial service on the US market: it’s a deposit account which is simply called Savings, and attracts for its high rate of return – over 4% a year. And success was immediate: according to the first unofficial data from Forbes, the service picked up nearly a billion dollars (990 million, to be precise) in the first week of availability, however partial and therefore lasted only four days. A good 400 million would have already arrived in the single day one. There would be 240,000 new accounts opened

The promise of the Apple is indeed very attractive: 4.15% interest per year, no opening/management/closing costs, no restrictions or inconvenient clauses, and an iPhone is enough to activate. It takes just a few minutes; of course the service is perfectly integrated in Wallet, and it is possible to deposit all the prizes and rewards of Apple Card or transfer money from your current account.

The functionality interface is very well cared for, as per practice for Apple, and allows you to monitor all account movements and interest generated in real time. Furthermore, as we know, in America iPhones are extremely popular – according to the most recent data, the overall share is even over 55%, so more than one smartphone out of two in the USA has a bitten apple drawn on the back.