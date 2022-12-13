Apple, satellite SOS with iPhone arrives in Europe

Apple has officially announced that it has expanded the coverage of its emergency SOS service via satellite, introducing it in a first tranche of European countries. The bad news is that it is not yet Italy’s turnas currently the affected countries are France, Germany, UK and Ireland. The service is quite recent, in fact it was launched last month in the United States and Canada, with the promise of expanding the list of supported countries in the short term.

For those who don’t know, this technology allows users to use emergency services for messages outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The service also allows you to reassure friends and family by sharing your location via satellite. Functionality is available to all users with an ‌iPhone 14‌ model updated to iOS 16.1 and it’s free for two years.