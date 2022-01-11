Apple, same 96W power supply as the MacBook Pro for its AR headset | Kuo

Apple’s augmented reality headset will use the same 96W USB-C power supply which is included in the sales packages of the new 14-inch MacBook Pros.
This is stated by the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, according to which, unlike the initial forecasts, the viewer of the Cupertino company will have a computing power comparable to that of a high-end Mac computer and will integrate two processors made by TSMC, one with a production process at 5nm and one at 4nm.
The more powerful processor, according to Kuo, should have similar computing power to an M1 chip that is currently used in the iMac 24, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, Air and iPad Pro 2021. The less powerful processor, on the other hand, would be intended solely for the management of aspects relating to the sensors integrated in the viewer.
Kuo believes that shipments of Apple’s AR / MR viewer, which Bloomberg says will focus more on contexts such as communication, gaming and the use of multimedia content rather than the so-called “metaverse”, will reach 3 million, 8-10 million and 15 million. -20 million units respectively in 2023, 2024 and 2025. With the computing power now forecast, moreover, Kuo estimates that “Apple’s metaverse viewer is about 2-3 years ahead of competing products.”
Currently, the analyst’s note concludes, the largest supplier of AR / VR viewer processors is Qualcomm but its XR2 solution has computing power in line with that of a smartphone and the San Diego company may have to wait between the 2023 and 2024 to be able to launch a processor similar to that of Apple.