Apple rolls out new updates for iPhone, iPad and Watch, why?

The truth is that Apple has a very busy year 2021 because it does not win for scares that have affected the security of all its terminals, and that has caused users a sense of urgency every time a new update arrives under the threat that if we don’t update, we will suffer one of the seven plagues. This American response to all threats with a new patch has meant that in less than a month of the new iOS 15, we have already had to update our terminals twice. One just a few days ago that, among other errors and problems, corrected that impossibility of unlocking the new iPhone 13 with the smartwatch when we use a mask. Now, another rains down on us that also reaches the Apple Watch. Several problems solved This new version of iOS 15.0.2 is already available for download and, roughly, it corrects a series of errors detected in some applications of the operating system. Most of them refer to the “Search” platform, which is what allows us to locate any device linked to our Apple ID in case of loss. Specifically, with this update, we gain compatibility with the new MagSafe wallet to have it perfectly located and we end up with the error of not being able to find our AirTags within the “Objects” tab of the same “Search” platform. In another vein, this update also corrects the error that deleted all those photos from the gallery that came from “Messages” threads that we had previously deleted, so from now on it is content that is no longer lost. Both in the case of the iPhone and the iPad, version 15.0.2 already eliminates all the problems when restoring or updating the new iPhone 13 models (normal, Mini, Pro and Pro Max) as well as with the new iPad Mini from 2020 that has just hit the stores, and that caused errors when we wanted to recover a previous configuration from another device. Finally, the first watchOS 8.0.1 update fixes bugs and resets the progress indicator in software updates within the Apple Watch Series 3, which were not displaying reliably and causing users that feeling of not knowing exactly when. ends a process that they have started. As always, remember to apply these updates from “Settings> General> Software update”. >