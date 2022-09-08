Apple reveals when iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will arrive on your devices

- Advertisement -

In addition to today announcing the new iPhone 14 / 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro / 14 Pro Max, Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro, Apple has also revealed when your next updates will for your smartphones and smartwatches.

As always, it will be a Monday. Specifically, the monday september 12 is the date chosen by Apple for the launch of iOS 16 and watch OS 9. To update your watch to the latest software, your iPhone will also need to be on iOS 16.

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 were unveiled in June at Apple’s annual developer conference, along with iPadOS 16.

- Advertisement -

However, the tablet version of Apple’s software won’t make an appearance next Monday, as the company still needs more time to polish the new Stage Manager multitasking feature.



