Apple returns to the top of the smartphone market

22% of smartphone shipments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 are made up of products Apple. This is enough to allow the Cupertino house to regain the top of the industry, overtaking Samsung. The credit goes to the public’s welcome to the range of iPhone 13 smartphones, without neglecting Apple’s ability to meet demand severely tested by the persistent component crisis. The company led by Tim Cook also had to deal with production and logistical problems, but especially towards the latter part of the year it managed to bring the offer back to almost the level of demand.

Every year the supply-related difficulties are evident for the entire sector: overall the deliveries only increased by 1% compared to Q4 2020 because suppliers faced both the aforementioned chip crisis and the health emergency. Compared to the same period of the previous year, Apple lost one percentage point, Samsung gained three, Xiaomi remained stable at 12%, while Oppo and Vivo both lost one point.

To read the data from another perspective, Apple has managed to cope better than other companies situation that will negatively characterize the sector for several months to come, at least until the second half of the year, as Canalys recalls: Component manufacturers are ramping up production but it will take years for major foundries to significantly increase capacity. Smartphone brands are already innovating to make the most of circumstances, changing device specifications based on available materials, approaching emerging chip makers to secure new sources for supplying integrated circuits, focusing product lines on the most popular models. sold and presenting amazing new products. These practices benefit the most relevant brands and are destined to persist in the short term because the bottlenecks will not disappear until the second half of 2022.