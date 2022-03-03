Apple, retailer re: Store reopens its stores in Russia: prices higher than 50%

re: Store, the leading retailer of Apple products in Russia, has reopened its stores where you can buy both the iPhone 13 and Mac and other products of the Cupertino company. Compared to a few days ago, due to the sharp devaluation of the ruble, prices increased by about 50%.

The reopening of the Kings: Store in Russia is not related to Apple’s decision to stop direct sales via its official website and to suspend all product shipments to Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The Cupertino company also has removed RT News and Sputnik News apps from App Stores outside of Russia and disabled traffic and live accident warning features in Ukraine. Apple, remember, does not have direct sales outlets in Russia.