Apple, retailer re: Store reopens its stores in Russia: prices higher than 50%

By: Abraham

re: Store, the leading retailer of Apple products in Russia, has reopened its stores where you can buy both the iPhone 13 and Mac and other products of the Cupertino company. Compared to a few days ago, due to the sharp devaluation of the ruble, prices increased by about 50%.

The reopening of the Kings: Store in Russia is not related to Apple’s decision to stop direct sales via its official website and to suspend all product shipments to Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The Cupertino company also has removed RT News and Sputnik News apps from App Stores outside of Russia and disabled traffic and live accident warning features in Ukraine. Apple, remember, does not have direct sales outlets in Russia.


As for the prices Apple products from re: Store, for example, a 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, on February 9 cost 109,990 rubles (about 885 euros). Today, the same model is sold for 149,990 rubles (1,258 euros). In practice, a customer who at the time wanted to buy a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max from re: Store, today, for the same amount, could only buy a 128GB model.

Similar speech for a MacBook Air with M1. On February 19, re: Store offered the 8 GB variant with 256 GB of storage for 99,990 rubles (805 euros). Today, the same model is sold for 149,990 rubles (1,258 euros).

Given the current scenario, the situation is sure to worsen in the coming weeks as Apple, according to claims, will no longer send products to Russia and the ruble will likely continue to devalue even more.

Previous articleTriangle Strategy Recensione: intrighi a corte nel nuovo gioco Square Enix
Next articleLexar Introduces SD Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II GOLD Cards for Photography
Apple, retailer re: Store reopens its stores in Russia: prices higher than 50%

