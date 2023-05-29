Apple responds to complaints about battery problems in iOS 16.5

No one can deny that the iphone They are one of the most complete phones on the market. But when it comes to updating, they usually give a lot of headaches. We are not talking about problems in the process, but in the results of the update.

And we have a good example in 16.5, the latest stable version of Apple’s operating system and which is causing a few headaches. Apple’s support forums have been flooded with customers complaining about iPhone draining much sooner than expected.

iOS 16.5 is deadly for your iPhone battery

There are many users who complain that, since the arrival of iOS 16.5, performance at the autonomy level has plummeted. Besides, some users indicate that the problem is not only with the battery, but with the charge.

For example, we have a user who complained on the social network Twitter about this situation “Coincidence or not, since iOS 16.5, not only my battery life is terrible, but the charging time has been reduced drastically and for some reason, my battery is reaching very high temperatures, while barely processing anything”.

What solution is there? Well, we are very afraid to wait for the problem to be solved. Yes, it is Apple’s response to solve this problem: wait a bit since sooner rather than later it will be fixed

For starters, Apple says it’s normal for These types of updates affect the autonomy of the equipment for a while, since they have to adapt to the new operating system.

Without going further, every time a new version of iOS is installed, many things happen in the background of your mobilesuch as rescanning your photos with new algorithms, optimizing your data, and even recalibrating your phone’s battery.

Actions that consume more power than usual and cause the battery of the iPhone with iOS 16.5 to drain faster than usual. They have even indicated in a message that “Thanks for reaching out! We will be happy to help you. It is normal that your applications and functions need to be adjusted up to 48 hours after an update.”

So, if you have an iPhone with iOS 16.5 installed and you notice that the battery life is much less than usual, get used to the idea that you are going to have to wait until Apple releases an update that fixes this problem.

