Apple resists the crisis: growing revenues thanks to iPhones and services

disclosed the financial results of the its third quarter of fiscal 2022 finished last June 25: the overall opinion is positive and in contrast to that of other important tech giants that these days are dealing with their quarterly (see for example Meta). The Cupertino house managed to achieve results higher than analysts’ estimates with revenues of $ 83 billion, up 2% year-on-year it’s a net profit of $ 19.4 billion.

IPHONE AND SERVICES ON. MAC DOWN

Record revenue for the quarter ending June defined them as Apple, even though the growth is two percentage points. But this is not a foregone conclusion given the current macroeconomic context. Driving revenues is once again the flagship product of the company led by Tim Cooknamely the iPhone, along with the revenue generated by the services. Apple has managed to withstand the – or rather the crises (health, economic, geopolitical, chip) – which inevitably have left more than a trace on the balance sheet. More specifically, these are the revenues attributable to the main product categories: iPhone : $ 40.66 billion ($ 39.57 billion in Q3 2021) ↑

: $ 40.66 billion ($ 39.57 billion in Q3 2021) Mac : $ 7.38 billion ($ 8.23 ​​billion in Q3 2021) ↓

: $ 7.38 billion ($ 8.23 ​​billion in Q3 2021) iPad : $ 7.22 billion ($ 7.36 billion in Q3 2021) ↓

: $ 7.22 billion ($ 7.36 billion in Q3 2021) Wearables, Home and Accessories : $ 8.08 billion ($ 8.77 billion in Q3 2021) ↓

: $ 8.08 billion ($ 8.77 billion in Q3 2021) Services: $ 19.60 billion ($ 17.48 billion in Q3 2021) ↑

As iPhone and Services continue to grow, revenues from Mac, iPad and devices in the Wearables, Home and Accessories categories record a more or less marked decline on an annual basis. The most relevant one (-10%) concerns Macs and is determined by a mix of factors: problems with supplies and more generally the trend of the PC market in decline.

As for the devices, Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, however, pointed out that the installed base of active devices has reached an all-time high in every geographic area and product category. It is always Maestri who emphasizes the importance of the result achieved, taking into account the current difficulties of the market: Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to run the business effectively despite the challenging operating environment.

THE COMMENT OF TIM COOK