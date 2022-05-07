Apple rents an iPhone repair kit for $49 for a week

Apple announced a few days ago its self-repair program, which allows customers in the United States to repair their iPhones at home.

to make repairs, Apple rents a repair kit for 7 days for $49 which has all the necessary tools to repair an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 3rd generation, and the kit is quite large.

On its website for the service, Apple says that rental kits include two suitcases, one of 20 kg and the other of 16 kg. One on top of the other, the cases measure 51 cm wide and 120 cm high. Both cases include wheels for easy transportation.

In the Web page, Apple details what comes inside each suitcase. For third-generation iPhone SE repairs, customers will only receive a case with tools designed specifically for the smaller iPhone.



