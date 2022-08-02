HomeTech GiantsAppleApple removes the masks from employees: yet another attempt to return to...

Apple removes the masks from employees: yet another attempt to return to normal

Tech Giants

Published on

apple removes the obligation to wear masks by the vast majority of its employees. He reports it The Verge who had the opportunity to view a document within the company in which the new rules for working in presence are defined.

In light of current circumstances, it will no longer be necessary to wear a face mask in most locations.

This is a (yet another) attempt to return to normality, after some experiments in recent months that have not been followed up at home by the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the American population – and beyond. Apple employees will still be free to wear the mask in case “feel more comfortable“, the note reads.”We also ask that you respect each individual’s decision to wear the mask or not“.

WILL LAST?

Apple Stores closed due to strike in the USA: after Omicron, workers’ protest

We will have to understand now for how long this new protocol will remain in forcegiven that in the USA, as well as in many other parts of the world – including Italy – it is registered yet another surge in cases now generated by the contagious variant BA.5. That of Apple is a story like many others, clearly representative given the importance of the company in the world panorama – and not only in the tech field.

The situation in Cupertino is not yet well defined with regard to office work: the return plan has in fact slipped several times, and Tim Cook himself, initially rather firm in his decision, has shown doubts and perplexities. The intent is to find a balance between smart working and face-to-face work in order to improve productivity and guarantee a satisfactory one quality of life of employees.

