Apple removes the masks from employees: yet another attempt to return to normal

removes the obligation to wear masks by the vast majority of its . He reports it The Verge who had the opportunity to view a document within the company in which the new rules for working in presence are defined.

In light of current circumstances, it will no longer be necessary to wear a face mask in most locations.

This is a (yet ) to return to normality, after some experiments in recent months that have not been followed up at home by the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the American population – and beyond. Apple employees will still be free to wear the mask in case “feel more comfortable“, the note reads.”We also ask that you respect each individual’s decision to wear the mask or not“.