Apple relies on an electric with full autonomous driving. Debut as early as 2025?

Let’s go back to talking about the Apple Car project that has been speculating for several months now. Now comes a new and interesting one Bloomberg report which states that Cupertino would stand accelerating the development of its electric car, focusing on autonomous driving functionality. According to the report, the American company had been evaluating two options for its car in recent years. The first involved the development of a “traditional” electric car with driver assistance functions that intervene in the management of the steering wheel and accelerator. The second option, however, involved the development of an electric car with full autonomous driving capabilities that do not require human intervention. Apparently, under the leadership of Kevin Lynch who has recently been chosen by Apple to carry out the Apple Car project, the team would be focusing on the second option. Lynch, in other words, would like Apple’s first electric car to drive on its own. Precisely for this reason, the company would have accelerated the development of the car internally. It would aim to bring it to its debut in 2025, well ahead of the times we talked about in the past.

SO MUCH WORK TO DO

Obviously, a lot will depend on the American company’s ability to complete its autonomous driving system, a goal that is certainly not easy to achieve given the difficulties that companies that have been working in this field for some time have been facing. If Apple isn’t able to get its technology ready in time, it could postpone the launch of the car or offer it with a more limited technology. However, according to the report, Cupertino it would complete much of the core work on the processor which will manage the functionality of the car. Chip that would be developed in-house and which Bloomberg defined as the most advanced component developed by Apple for this project. The company appears to be putting its hardware platform to the test within its California test vehicle fleet. The hope is to make a self-driving vehicle safer than those of other companies working in this field such as Waymo. Apple’s ideal car should have no steering wheel and pedals, and its interior would be designed for hands-free driving. The cockpit the team discussed internally should look a lot like that of the vehicles designed by startup Canoo that offer passengers the ability to sit along the inner edges as if they were in a small living room.