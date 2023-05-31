Apple releases watchOS 9.5.1 fixing green screen bug on watches and more

- Advertisement -

Update (05/31/2023) – LR

Apple released this Wednesday morning (31) a new update for the watchOS 9.5.1 operating system, a version that arrives two weeks after v9.5, correcting one of the main problems reported by users: the green screen. This problem was reported a few days ago consisting of a failure in the contrast of the colors displayed on the screen of the Apple Watch Series 8. In some cases, smart watch owners identified not green, but “washed” blacks and without the hallmark characteristic of OLED panels. According to information, this flaw was fixed by the developer in this week’s update – which apparently does not carry any new bugs – and can be downloaded by users.

To install the latest firmware version, just wait for the OTA notification or, if you want, search manually by going to Watch (on iPhone) > General > Software Update. The device must have at least 50% battery or be connected to the charger, otherwise the installation will not complete.

Original (05/22/2023)

watchOS 9.5 Bug: Users Report Apple Watch Green Screen After Update

Users are complaining about the appearance of a greenish tint on screens of some models of apple watch. According to reports made in the reddit and on the portal forum MacRumorsthe problem does not seem to have to do with hardware issues, as it started to emerge after the watchOS 9.5 update, which arrived on smartwatches last week. According to complaints, the problem is affecting all models of Apple Watch Series 8, as well as older versions. However, it is on newer devices where the issue seems to be showing in worse conditions. Apple Watch Ultra and Watch SE variants are also affected.

Users claim that the green tint on the screens can be seen on the product code unlock screen, when the Control Center is accessed, and even when trying to view available notifications. Be that as it may, the exact cause of this bug is still unknown. It is worth remembering that version 9 of watchOS arrived with a bug that prevented the playback of Spotify playlists on Apple watches. Likewise, previous versions of iPhone software arrived with screen problems, which reinforces the possibility that it is not a physical problem with the models.




