Apple releases watchOS 9.2 with improvements to running training, bug fixes and more

Update (12/14/2022) – FM

Apple has released new updates to its operating systems, and the software for its smartwatches is no exception. watchOS 9.2 began rolling out to all eligible smartwatch users from the brand last Tuesday (13), bringing some improvements in features fitness and bug fixes. The new software version adds a “Running Route” function to the Exercise app, which will identify routes commonly traveled by runners and cyclists so that they can try beat your own time record on a commute🇧🇷 During exercise, the watch will alert when the athlete is at a lower pace than the last run.

Another feature ideal for runners is the Automatic Track Detection (“Automatic Track Detection”, in free translation) which, as its name explains, detects when the athlete is running his course on a running track. Initially available in the US, the function optimizes activity tracking based on GPS and Apple Maps data.

- Advertisement - Kickboxing tracking will have a new algorithm that, according to Apple, will provide much more accurate metrics about the practice of the sport. In addition to the exclusive improvements for athletes, the company has also added improvements to the use of active noise cancellation in the “Noise” app, which will now support the 1st generation AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. See other news detailed by the manufacturer: Apple Watch Ultra can now get up to 17 hours of battery life when using the “Multisport” workout in low power mode;

Home Sharing users will be able to control smart home accessories like HomePod and unlock doors with Wallet keys;

The Apple Watch Ultra will display a more accessible alert to let you know that the siren is being used;

AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions are now more accurate.

Accident Detection must not incorrectly trigger alarms;

The time must not be changed after disabling a Sleep Focus alarm. To update your Apple Watch from your iPhone, go to the “Watch” app and follow the path: My watch > General > Software Update🇧🇷 It is also possible to perform update by the smartwatch itself, as long as it is connected to the Wi-Fi network. It is necessary to follow the path: Settings > General > Software Update🇧🇷

Original text (11/16/2022)

New watchOS 9.2 beta includes running training route function for athletes

The third version of watchOS 9.2 beta brought news for athletes who like to follow their progress in training. With the update, the Race Route feature was made available in the Exercise application, native to Apple. The new function is designed for runners and cyclists. - Advertisement - So, it is possible to break new records or maintain an average during training🇧🇷 It is possible to follow the duration of a route that has already been taken or define, for example, an outdoor run or cycling. It also offers in-session pacing guidance so you can maintain your competitive progress.