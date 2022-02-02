Apple releases watchOS 8.4.1: minor update for Apple Watch 4 and later

Just one week after the arrival of watchOS 8.4, Apple has released watchOS 8.4.1a new “minor update” which, according to what reported in the official changelog, introduces bug fixes not specified on Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

To install this update, as usual, the app must be used on the connected iPhone, by going to the appropriate menu in the general settings, Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery life and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is paired with.