Apple releases watchOS 8.4.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Following the release of watchOS 8.4 last week, Apple is rolling out watchOS 8.4.1 to select Apple Watch users today. So far the update appears to be exclusive to Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

watchOS 8.4.1 fixes battery charging issues

It’s unclear what exactly changes with the update, but the release notes say that watchOS 8.4.1 fixes bugs that only affect Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Although Apple Watch Series 3 is also compatible with watchOS 8, it seems that today’s update is not available for it.

watchOS 8.4.1 includes bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. For information on the security content of software updates being rolled out, visit the official Apple website here.

watchOS 8.4, which was released on January 26 with the aim of fixing a bug that prevented Apple Watch from recharging with some third-party chargers. Apple has also been testing watchOS 8.5 beta alongside iOS 15.4 beta, so far we don’t know of any notable new features in the beta update.

The build number for watchOS 8.4 is 19S546, while the build number for watchOS 8.4.1 is 19S550.