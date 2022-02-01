Search here...
Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple releases watchOS 8.4.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Following the release of watchOS 8.4 last week, Apple is rolling out watchOS 8.4.1 to select Apple Watch users today. So far the update appears to be exclusive to Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

watchOS 8.4.1 fixes battery charging issues

It’s unclear what exactly changes with the update, but the release notes say that watchOS 8.4.1 fixes bugs that only affect Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Although Apple Watch Series 3 is also compatible with watchOS 8, it seems that today’s update is not available for it.

watchOS 8.4.1 includes bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 4 and later. For information on the security content of software updates being rolled out, visit the official Apple website here.

watchOS 8.4, which was released on January 26 with the aim of fixing a bug that prevented Apple Watch from recharging with some third-party chargers. Apple has also been testing watchOS 8.5 beta alongside iOS 15.4 beta, so far we don’t know of any notable new features in the beta update.

The build number for watchOS 8.4 is 19S546, while the build number for watchOS 8.4.1 is 19S550.

If we look closely we can see how Apple in recent months has focused its attention on one of the devices with the highest sales quota in the world. We can see this in the advertising where Apple communicates the new functions of the new versions; even with watchOS updates that are intended to improve the final user experience.

You might also be interested in:

  • Apple releases iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4, macOS 12.2, and tvOS 15.3 RC for developers
  • Apple Watch: new activity challenge for “Heart Month”
  • Apple launches a new limited-edition Solo Loop Black Unity strap along with a new dial

Previous articleMozilla is adding new privacy features to its VPN
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apple

Apple releases watchOS 8.4.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Following the release of watchOS 8.4 last week, Apple is rolling out watchOS 8.4.1 to select Apple Watch...
Android

Mozilla is adding new privacy features to its VPN

Mozilla VPN is adding new privacy features, both in its desktop and mobile offerings.These new features add an...
Tech News

Netflix adds a simple long-awaited feature

A key element for services like Netflix is ​​their user interface.. Or, to be more exact, their...
Tech News

Can I transfer my Windows license from one PC to another?

The answer to this is yes, but only in special cases. Today we will tell you about...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.