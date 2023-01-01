Apple releases update to iOS 16.2

- Advertisement -

iPhone 14 Pro MaxAfter a beta period that began on October 25, The iOS 16.2 update can now be downloaded on the iPhone.

iOS 16 adds the app free form to all users. It is a collaboration tool that allows multiple people to work together and contribute ideas on the same page.

there is also Apple Music Sing, a karaoke mode with Apple Music that allows you to mute the vocals in a song so you can sing along. The lyrics are also displayed measure by measure, to make it easier to follow.

iCloud users will also benefit from a new option to advanced data protection, with more of your iCloud data protected with end-to-end encryption. The list now includes 23 categories, with the inclusion of iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos.

- Advertisement -

Added new settings that allow you to hide the wallpaper or notifications when using the Always On Display feature on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There have also been updates to the Live Activities which will be able to be updated more frequently and launched directly from Spotlight search. The lock screen incorporates a new medicine widget in two different sizes, as well as a sleep widget.

Also fixed a bug in the camera that, if opened from the lock screen, would prevent the “swipe up” gesture to return to the lock screen. For users who accidentally activate the emergency SOS, there is a new option to report when it has been triggered at the wrong time.