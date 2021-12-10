Apple releases update for AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, …

Today Apple is releasing a new firmware version for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The update brings Apple’s wireless headphones to version 4C165, including its top-of-the-line model. In the next post we give you more details on how to update and how to check the firmware version.

The new update for AirPods brings version 4C165

After three weeks, Apple will release a new firmware update for its hearing aids. Unfortunately, the company does not provide release notes for AirPods firmware updates. Instead, users have to wait for the update to hit their AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, and then research if there’s anything new.

As of now, firmware version 4C165 is only rolling out for all AirPods that Apple sells, which are AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apparently Apple is not releasing updates for any Beats headsets. However, that could change in the following days and we will be sure to update it in the next posts.

How to update your AirPods Pro

Apple doesn’t make it easy to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says that new versions of firmware will be installed when the AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to our iPhone.