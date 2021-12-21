Apple releases the first public beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.3

Apple has released in the past few hours the first public betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, the new versions of the iPhone and iPad operating systems that arrive a few days after the beta reserved for developers and about a week after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 15.2.

As always, the beta versions can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on Apple Beta Software Program, the site dedicated to public beta testers.

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. Before updating it is always advisable to perform a system backup.