Apple releases the first public beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.3

Apple has released in the past few hours the first public betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, the new versions of the iPhone and iPad operating systems that arrive a few days after the beta reserved for developers and about a week after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 15.2.
As always, the beta versions can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on Apple Beta Software Program, the site dedicated to public beta testers.
For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. Before updating it is always advisable to perform a system backup.
At the moment, no new noteworthy features have yet been found in iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, which could mostly suggest Apple’s focus on general performance improvementsie bug fixes.
To date, some features still remain to be implemented that Apple has however indicated when presenting these major releases of iOS and iPadOS. Between these, the Universal Control function which will allow you to use a single keyboard and a single mouse to control multiple devices at a time, by moving the cursor between the various screens of a Mac or an iPad or by dragging content from one device to another. Although about six months have passed since the announcement, Apple has not yet even started testing this function which, according to what reported on the official website, should still arrive in the spring.
With iOS and iPadOS 15.2, remember, support has arrived for Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription that provides access to music via Siri, the App Privacy Report, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, a button in the camera app of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to manually activate macro mode if automatic mode is disabled, the “heir contact” to leave your digital legacy and other features.