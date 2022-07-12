Apple releases the first public beta of iOS 16

- Advertisement -

Yet a few months to go before iPhone users can make the leap to iOS 16the future version of Apple’s operating system that was presented at the beginning of June at WWDC 2022. And although in the presentation we were already shown the main lines of what we can expect, Apple generally reserves some functions and news to show them later, either before or after the operating system has already reached its users.

We’ve seen this as recently as last week, when Apple announced Isolation Mode, a new security configuration designed specifically for those who might be victims of spying using tools like Pegasus, and we can’t rule out further announcements of new features for iOS 16 in the coming months, although it doesn’t seem too likely that before its release anymore.

Thus, due to a mixture of desire to test the new functions and to check first-hand the experience of using the new operating system, many users want to be able to test the betas of it prematurely, before it becomes available to everyone. everybody. Apple knows this and, just like Microsoft does with its Insiders program, offers to all those users who want it (and that they have the appropriate devices, of course), the possibility to test the public betasin this case those of iOS 16.

And what are the appropriate devices? Well, those announced by Apple as compatible with iOS 16, that is, the following:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 8, iPhone 8Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Users who have an iPhone of any of these models can, if they wish,Join the testing program and install the first public beta of iOS 16. For this purpose, they will have to access this address from Safari and, once there, follow the steps indicated on said website. The first of these, of course, is to make a full backup of the device first, in case there is a problem with the beta version.

At this point it is important to clarify that when Apple releases a beta, like this one for iOS 16, for all users, this one is usually quite polished, but that does not mean that it is 100% reliable, let’s not forget that we are talking about beta versions. With the backup already made, it will be necessary to enroll the device in the testing program, download and install a profile and, when a beta compatible with the device is released, install it from the operating system update manager.

